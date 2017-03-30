State leaders, groups react to HB2 repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Leading figures and groups throughout the state are reacting after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a compromise bill Thursday repealing House Bill 2 but putting some restrictions on local governments, including barring them from regulating bathrooms.

Their statements are below.

UNC President Margaret Spellings

“This is a good day for the state and a positive step forward — specifically for the students, faculty, and staff of the University of North Carolina — and we applaud our elected officials for the bipartisan manner in which they brokered this compromise. With today’s action and our continuing commitment to equal access and opportunity for all, we have every expectation that, once again, the University will be able to host national athletic events and professional conferences as we have for years.”

Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (joint statement)

“We appreciate the efforts of the North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Cooper to find a solution today in passing HB 142. We are cautiously optimistic that this will ease the concerns of our clients/groups that have expressed concern over holding events in Raleigh and Wake County.

“As for the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (visitRaleigh) and Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA), we will continue our ongoing efforts to sell and market Raleigh as the thriving Southern capital city that it is, one shaped by the passionate minds of its inclusive and welcoming residents.”

Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst

“Red Hat applauds the bipartisan effort that led to the passage of HB142 in North Carolina, which represents important progress in fostering inclusiveness, economic growth, and jobs creation. Red Hat remains committed to greater diversity and inclusion to strengthen the fabric of our company, community, and state.”



North Carolina Democratic Party 2nd Vice Chair Matt Hughes

“For years, a reckless supermajority of Republicans in the General Assembly has imposed their extreme vision on North Carolina. In passing House Bill 2, they wrote discrimination into the law, and did untold damage to our state’s economy and reputation.”

“As a Democrat, and as a member of North Carolina’s LGBTQIA community, I know how difficult this bill is for my fellow progressives and my community. I also know that with a Republican supermajority in power, a full and unconditional repeal which recognizes the dignity of my community would not have passed.”

“We have a lot of work to do. After today, the North Carolina Democratic Party under Chair Wayne Goodwin will continue the fight for full equality by electing progressive legislators to the General Assembly who will support Governor Cooper and rid our state of discrimination, once and for all.”