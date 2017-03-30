Tar Heels prep for a big game on a big stage

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WNCN) — It is Final Four time in college basketball, and this year that means North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, and Gonzaga have all descended upon Phoenix, Arizona, in hopes of leaving with a championship.

Many experts believe the Tar Heels will walk-away with this year’s national championship, but one thing that may complicate that — the venue.

For over a decade, the NCAA has held the Final Four inside of football stadiums that they re-purpose into basketball courts. These stadiums seat more fans, but are often lit differently than basketball arenas, and provide other obstacles that make it difficult for offensive players, particularly when shooting from the outside.

“Yeah it’s huge, and the depth-perception is a little bit different, but us being able to practice in there gives us a good feel for it” said senior Tar Heel guard Nate Britt. “For our freshman, I don’t think they’ve ever played in a gym this big so it might be a little different for them.”

When Britt said the gym was big, he meant it. The University of Phoenix Stadium usually plays host to the Arizona Cardinals. During those games more than 63,000 fans pack the stands. The guys who played on a similar stage last year said competing in front of that kind of crowd is a feeling like no other.

“You can’t even describe it until you step out there in center court,” said North Carolina forward Theo Pinson, a junior. “It’s a feeling you’ll never forget”

The Tar Heels will take on the Oregon Ducks in front of that unforgettable crowd Saturday night inside of University of Phoenix Stadium.

The game will air on CBS North Carolina.