Truck hits, kills 2 kindergartners as they run to school bus, police say



DILLWYN, Va. (WRIC) — Two children are dead after a tractor-trailer truck hit them as they were crossing the road to get on the school bus in Buckingham County on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police confirm that the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 15 near Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn, Virginia, a small town about 55 miles west of Richmond.

Tori Perez, 5, and Jaiden Bartee, 6, died at the scene.

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman said that no charges are being filed at this time.

The children’s school bus and the tractor-trailer were traveling in opposite directions on Route 15, according to police. As the bus was slowing down to stop, the two young children ran out in front of the tractor-trailer.

Police reported that the bus’s stop sign was not yet deployed, and as a result, there was very little time for the truck to stop. State Police said that the truck was carrying 75,000 pounds of mulch.

“It’s a fairly rolling hill heading downward. It was fully loaded with 75,000 pounds of mulch and just was not able to brake in time,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

When the bus driver realized that the truck could not stop, she motioned for the children to go back, but they were unable to get out of the way in time, Geller said.

WRIC also spoke with a man who said he was Jaiden’s grandfather. The man said that Tori and Jaiden were cousins.

Both were kindergartners at the Buckingham County Primary School, officials said.

The county superintendent said that he estimates about 20 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Four other students were at the bus stop at the time, state police said.

The superintendent also said that grief counselors are at the school working with children and employees on an individual basis.

The superintendent also reported that there has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community.

