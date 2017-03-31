1 person injured in Durham after shooting, crash, police say

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting and crash that occurred Thursday night.

Durham police responded to a section of Junction Road just before 10:45 p.m. in regards to the incident.

Police said they had no information on whether the person involved in the wreck was shot first, but they could confirm that shots were fired soon before the driver crashed their vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police could not confirm their condition.

The incident is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

