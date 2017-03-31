3-year-old killed when BMW hits tree in Harnett County

By Published:

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 3-year-old girl died Thursday after the vehicle she was riding in left the roadway and plowed into a tree in Harnett County, the Highway Patrol said.

Richard Garshong, 36, of Angier was driving a 2009 BMW with two children as passengers on Highway 210 near Neill’s Creek Road in Harnett County when the vehicle left the road to the right, the Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle slammed into a tree after leaving the road.

Garshong suffered serious injuries and was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh.

His 7-year-old daughter sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at WakeMed.

Garshong’s 3-year-old daughter was injured and first transported to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington. She was later moved to WakeMed where she died from her injuries.

The Highway Patrol said both children were secured in child restraints at the time of the accident.

No charges will be filed.

