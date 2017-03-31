ACC to consider NC as event host again after LGBT law change

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is ready to start holding events again in North Carolina after the state rolled back a law that limited protections for LGBT people.

In a statement Friday, the league said its Council of Presidents has voted to again consider North Carolina sites to host events.

In September, the ACC pulled 10 neutral-site championships for the 2016-17 season due to the law, including moving the football championship game from Charlotte to Orlando.

The league had made it clear that it would consider moving events already awarded to North Carolina for the 2017-18 season if there wasn’t a change in the law.

Now the football title game will return to Charlotte in December while the women’s basketball tournament will return to Greensboro after a one-year stop in South Carolina.

