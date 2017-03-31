Demonstrators want change following teen’s death in Durham jail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Friends, family and supporters stood outside the Durham County Jail Friday chanting and holding signs wanting change after a teen died while in custody.

The protest is for Uniece Fennell, who friends and family knew as “Niecey.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Fennell was found dead in her cell last week from an apparent suicide.

“We just want justice for my sister. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Fennell’s sister, Tarshella Fountain.

Fennell was behind bars in connection to a 2016 murder.

Since her death, her loved ones can’t comprehend why the 17-year-old would have killed herself.

“She was going to get out in less than a year. She was told three days before this incident that she was going to be released,” Fountain said.

Protestors also are skeptical about Fennell’s death.

“What they did ain’t right. I’ve seen what she looked like, so it hurts me to know that I know what she looks like, what they did to her,” said Fennell’s friend, Justina Ross.

In a statement to CBS North Carolina, Sheriff Mike Andrews said:

“When there’s a loss of life on our watch, we take that seriously. Our detectives gather evidence, talk to witnesses, and conduct a thorough investigation of all in-custody deaths.”

The family wants to see a change.

“Everybody, the county, the state, the world – this has to stop, suicides, abuse,” Fountain said.

In addition to an independent investigation, the family is calling for the removal of bars inside cells, which investigators say Fennell used to kill herself.