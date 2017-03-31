Former Cumberland County track coach charged with having sex with student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Cumberland County high school track coach has been arrested and charged with having sex with a student multiple times in 2015 and 2016, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office investigators began looking into a report received on March 24 regarding a former track coach and substitute teacher at South View High School having sex with a member of the school’s track team.

Authorities learned that Aaron Matthew Holmes, of Hicks Avenue in Fayetteville, had sex with the student multiple times between Nov. 2, 2015 and Feb. 13, 2016.

Holmes no longer works for the school system.

Following a week-long investigation, Holmes was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual activity with a student.

He is currently being held in Cumberland County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.