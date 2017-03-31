Garner baseball team’s patriotic jerseys to be allowed after controversey

By Published: Updated:
(Amy Cutler | CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An American Legion baseball team based in Garner will be able to where patriotic jerseys that were briefly at the center of controversy.

The jerseys are in an American flag pattern, with one shoulder covered with stars on a blue field and red and white stripes over most of the rest.

Chris Cook, the team’s coach, was told at a preseason coaches’ meeting that his players can’t wear the jerseys this season. The jerseys might get dirty as players compete, and that would be disrespectful to the national symbol, he said he was told.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

But an American Legion official now says the prohibition was based on a misunderstanding of the group’s rules and the team will be able to wear the jerseys.

“It was a misunderstanding, and the issues that some of the committee had here in North Carolina were legitimate issues,” said Randy Cash, adjutant of the American Legion Department of North Carolina. “They weren’t just something frivolous, but at the same time it was not in keeping with what most people believe about flag etiquette.”

Cook said he’s happy the team will be able to don the red-white-and-blue uniforms this year.

“I’m excited. … Three years ago we got these jerseys, we got them and most of these kids are going to college to play baseball and they have no other reason to wear these jerseys than to honor these veterans,” he said.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s