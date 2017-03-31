Goldsboro man stabbed another man in the face at hotel, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man has been charged after police say he slashed or stabbed a man in the face multiple times at a hotel Friday morning.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Days Inn at 801 U.S. Route 70 east just after 5:30 a.m. and found the victim outside his room.

Corea Shaleto Pearsall, 39, of N. James Street, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the incident that left the victim with “several deep lacerations to his face,” police said.

The victim was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment of his injuries.

Pearsall also had two outstanding warrants out against him, one for communicating threats and the other for misdemeanor larceny, according to police.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $52,000 secured bond.

