DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three of four eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 are closed Friday night at mile-marker 278 after a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The multi-car wreck was reported at about 7:53 p.m. and initially closed all four lanes.

Durham police are investigating. No serious injuries are reported.

Disruptions are estimated to last until 9:53 p.m.