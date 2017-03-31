Man shot in Raleigh, suspect on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Friday morning in Raleigh and police are looking for a suspect.

Raleigh police officers responded to a shooting call just before 12:45 a.m. at 116 Hill St., just off New Bern Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have no one in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

