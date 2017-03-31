Man used semi-automatic rifle to rob NC gas station, authorities say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection with an overnight armed robbery.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Beech Grove Fuel Market in the 900 block of Washington Post Road.

Surveillance photos show the suspect armed with what appears to be an AR-15 and carrying a black book bag.

He’s described as a black male, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and possibly dreadlocks. He was wearing a red bandana, black United States Army sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

If anyone can identify the suspect, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.