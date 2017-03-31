New NC State coach Keatts hires Siddle as assistant coach

Head men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts and Athletic Director Debbie Yow on March 19, 2017. (Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired Takayo Siddle as an assistant coach.

The school announced the hiring Tuesday, the second staff addition in two days for new coach Kevin Keatts.

Siddle served as interim coach at UNC Wilmington for roughly two weeks following Keatts’ departure. Siddle had spent three years as an assistant to Keatts with the Seahawks.

Siddle worked as an assistant under Keatts for a season at Hargrave Military Academy and also worked as an assistant at Gardner-Webb under Chris Holtmann — now the head coach at Butler.

The school hired Keatts to replace Mark Gottfried, who was fired after six seasons.

Siddle’s hiring came a day after Keatts added former Virginia Tech head coach James Johnson as an assistant.

