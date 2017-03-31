Owner selling Franklin Street institution

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill institution is for sale.

The Carolina Coffee Shop opened on Franklin Street in 1922. Some people eat brunch there, while others visit the bar for a drink.

The current owner is an “absentee owner,” and the manager says the owner wants to find someone who can be more hands-on. The current owner wants a new owner who will carry on the shop’s legacy and help it reach its 100th birthday.

“We don’t want to be one of those businesses that goes under,” said general manager Daniel Austin. “We’re just as much linked to the university as to the town. that’s kind of the selling point as to why we should keep everything relatively the same.”

Graduate student and customer Adam Humphries said it’s the interaction with the establishment’s workers that keep him coming back.

“There’s some really nice people that work here,” he said. “Just keeping it more of the same. I’m happy with what I get.”

UNC actually owns the building in which the Carolina Coffee Shop operates. The business itself is priced at about $150,000.