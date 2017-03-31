Police: Florida teacher spat in student’s face, slammed boy’s head on desk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Adams Middle School teacher was arrested after police say he spit on a student’s face, grabbed him by his throat, and slammed the boy’s head onto a desk.

He then grabbed the 12-year-old victim’s fingers and twisted them, put the victim’s hand behind his back and shoved him out of the classroom, according to Tampa police.

The department says the teacher, Luis Rizo, 43 became upset when he thought the boy was acting disrespectful during a lesson.

He approached the boy, who was sitting at his desk and spat on his face.

The boy left his desk to walk past Rizo and they began arguing. That’s when police say Rizo grabbed the boy by the throat and slammed his head onto the desk. The boy was left with bruises behind his ear and minor swelling on his fingers.

James Crouch lives across the street and heard a commotion at the school.

“As soon as I heard him wail, I walked out from my porch and I saw a boy running from north to south…And just the whole time screaming and then I saw a teacher behind him saying ‘I just want to talk. Stop, I just want to talk’,” Crouch said.

Crouch feels there is no excuse for a teacher putting his or her hands on a child.

“If a teacher physically touched him…that’s wrong. ”

The teacher told local station WFLA he had “no comment at this time” when they knocked on his door.

Rizo was arrested on child abuse charges and and released on a $2,000 bail.