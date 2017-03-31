Possible tornadoes damage dozens of homes in Virginia

By Published: Updated:
(WAVY)


VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A possible tornado damaged 50 homes Friday in Virginia Beach.

Twelve homes were condemned. Another 25 homes suffered moderate damage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF STORM DAMAGE

Virginia Beach City Manager Drew Lankford tells 10 On Your Side a possible tornado touched down at Elbow and Indian River roads. The National Weather Service has to send a survey crew to confirm if it was indeed a tornado.

No injuries have been reported.

Homeowners who had their homes or belongings damaged during Friday’s storm can report it to 311 until 10 p.m.

Many roads are impassable because of flooding and downed trees. City officials are asking residents to stay off the roads.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is assisting Virginia Beach fire crews with damage assessments.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s