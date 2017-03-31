Raleigh man charged with arson in apartment fire



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man faces a first-degree arson charge in connection with Thursday’s two-alarm apartment fire off New Bern Avenue, police said.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Anthony Antoine Ridley, 24, was arrested in connection with the Pines of Ashton Apartments in the 300 block of Roselle Court off Calumet Drive.

The fire was brought under control after 9 p.m. after crews responded to the call around 7:15 p.m.

Fire officials said 41 people had been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting at least 29 people who have been displaced by the fire.

RELATED: 2-alarm fire displaces dozens at Raleigh apartment complex

Apartment complex resident Xavir McCullers said the fire alarms didn’t go off, but that he was instead alerted to the blaze by neighbors who went door to door, making sure everyone got out.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.