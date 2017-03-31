Rock-n-Roll Raleigh Marathon to disrupt downtown traffic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, runners will stream through the streets of Raleigh for the annual Rock-n-Roll Raleigh Marathon.

A number of streets will be closing as early as Saturday at 8 a.m. as a result. Sunday, many more streets will be closed.

Organizers and supporters kicked off the marathon and half marathon today as runners registered. More than eight thousand runners are expected to participate.

“It’s very inspiring,” said runner Linda Hext. “It’s very motivating. You get your energy for everyone who surrounds you and everybody is running for a different cause, a different reason or purpose.”

The rock-n-roll element of the marathon comes from bands along the race route.

For a full list of road closures is here.

A map of the race course is here.

And general information on the marathon is here.