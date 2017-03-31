Rolesville gets a museum of its own

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking to learn the history of Rolesville? Now there’s a museum for that.

The grand opening of the Little House Museum and Gallery was held Friday night. The Historic Rolesville Society is behind the North Main Street museum.

Its first exhibit is a mix of artifacts such as arrowheads, belt buckles and coins, all found in Rolesville.

It also includes information about some of the first residents of the town.

“A lot of people drive through and don’t realize exactly how old this town truly is,” said Terry Marcellin-Little of the Historic Rolesville Society. “We were situated right here on a stage coach route that ran from Fayetteville up to the Virginia line.”

The museum will host several events this weekend, including historic walking tours and a kids’ art and craft project. More information is available here.