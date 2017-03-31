Salon helping Raleigh family raise funds for child’s service dog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For more than a decade, Jerrold and Crystal Pace were praying for another child. Crystal had four miscarriages, but throughout all the heartbreak, the Raleigh couple never lost faith.

“All of a sudden, surprise!” said Jerrold Pace. “Tucker was coming.”

At Tucker’s first birthday party something happened that changed the family’s life.





“All of a sudden, he tripped over my shoe and fell on the ground and hit his lip and he started crying and got overwhelmed,” said Jerrold. “He went out for a full 60 seconds started turning blue in his lips and not breathing and totally limp.”

They took Tucker to the hospital, and after eight hours of testing they got a diagnosis.

“He has holding breath syndrome. When he gets overwhelmed, he holds his breath involuntarily and he passes out,” said Jerrold.

Tucker is on a breathing monitor and must be watched constantly. The two-year-old has had more than twenty episodes since. Doctors say he should start breathing again within sixty seconds.

“If he’s not breathing, we do a sternum rub and chest compressions,” said Crystal Pace.

“It seems I’m always dozing off cause I’m never fully asleep because I’m just waiting to hear that cough and that uh — we have had an episode in his crib.”

The good news is, he’s expected to outgrow it by age six or seven. In the meantime the family says they would sleep a little sounder if they could get Tucker a service dog.

“A service dog can sleep in the room with Tucker and alert us at any point if he loses consciousness,” said Crystal. “The service dog can get him into a safe position.”

The family says dogs cost around $20,000, so they started a GofundMe page, and a Raleigh hair salon is even pitching in.

“Since we are all parents here at the salon, his mother’s plight I think resonated with us, and we felt that anxiety and fear that she must feel over her sweet, precious, little boy,” said Shawn Brisco, Co-owner of Alter Ego Salon.

Alter Ego is spreading the word about Tucker to their customers and this week they’re offering $10 off their services that they’ll donate to Tucker’s service dog fund.

“Especially in times of crisis it’s important for us to come together as a community,” said Brisco.

If you’d like to donate towards Tucker’s service dog, visit their Gofundme page.