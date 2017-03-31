Sampson County murder suspect who went to Mexico arrested in Florida, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who fled to Mexico after his wife’s death in Sampson County has been found living in Florida, authorities said Friday.

Mary Avellaneda, 38, of Salemburg, and her then-13-year-old son were reported missing by family on Jan. 6, 2009, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members said they hadn’t seen either since Jan. 4 of that year.





At the time, investigators couldn’t find Jose Cruz-Avellaneda to ask him about the disappearance of his wife and teenage son, deputies said. Press reports at the time described the two as estranged.

Investigators later found Mary Avellaneda’s body in a wooded area near her home. They also later confirmed that the family car had been abandoned in San Antonio, Texas, and that her husband and son were living in Mexico, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, investigators found out that her husband was now living in Polk County, Florida. Sheriff’s deputies from that county arrested him on unrelated charges, authorities said.

A murder warrant has been issued for him and will be served as soon as he is extradited back to North Carolina, authorities said.