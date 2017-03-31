SC officer demoted after sharing ‘racially-charged’ video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston police officer has been demoted following a complaint of racial bias by the Charleston County Solicitor.

David Winslette was demoted from patrolman to community service officer after an internal review by the North Charleston Police Department.

Officials found a message from Winslette containing a link to ‘racially-charged’ music video during a separate investigation of the website “Charleston Thug Life,” according to documents.

The complaint of racial bias stems from a parody video of the song “What Does The Fox Say?” The video in Winslette’s message was titled, “What Does The Black Say?”

The video attempts to make fun of several ethnicities, but more than half the video is about racial stereotypes in the black community.

Winslette, under a screen name, messaged the video to “Dachasthuglife” in 2014 with the message: “You guys have probably seen this, but if not, it’s quite entertaining. Kind of touches on recent events.”

Along with the internal review documents, NCPD released a 15-minute long interview in which Winslette is questioned by members of the Professional Standards Bureau.

“Do you see where they could have some concerns about a video like this?” asked a PSB member. “I do,” Winslette replied.

In a written statement in the documents, Winslette said he wasn’t sure what he was referencing when he messaged the video.

As far as the video, at the time, I must have considered it to be entertaining. It doesn’t mean that I believe or endorse what was said or acted out. As I told Captain Johnson and Lieutenant Hardee, I do joke and play with everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity or sexual orientation; and yes, some of the jokes may be inappropriate, but never malicious. As my father used to tell me, ‘I wouldn’t joke with you if I didn’t like you.’”

The Professional Standards Bureau wrote that the fact Winslette sent the video does not in itself prove or show racial bias and that the officer received no prior complaints of racial bias during his time with NCPD.

The documents also revealed Solicitor Scarlett Wilson filed the complaint out of concern for Winslette’s testimony to be effective in court because of the content of the video.