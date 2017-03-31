South Carolina teen arrested for trying to join ISIS

Zakaryia Abdin


WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Carolina man who tried to join the Islamic State group has been arrested.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement on Friday said 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin of Ladson, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday by FBI agents before he could board an airplane at Charleston International Airport. Officials did not say where the plane was bound.

Officials said Abdin was arrested for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State. The arrest was based on Abdin’s alleged attempt to travel overseas to join the organization.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Abdin appeared Friday in federal court in Charleston.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell asked a magistrate judge to hold Abdin without bail. Assistant U.S. Public Defender Cody Groeber was assigned to represent Abdin.

