‘Substantial sums of money’ missing from Wake deeds office, SBI investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bureau of Investigation is probing financial irregularities that have been uncovered at the Wake County Register of Deeds’ office, officials announced Friday.

“Substantial sums of money seem to be unaccounted for,” said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Freeman joined County Manager Jim Hartman for a press conference announcing the investigation.





Freeman declined to say exactly how much money is missing. An internal audit looked at about a year’s worth of records, but the criminal probe will reach back farther to try to determine when the irregularities began. To give a sense of scale, Freeman noted the office takes in more than $11 million in cash per year.

The apparent discrepancies were uncovered earlier this year as county workers upgraded the system used to collect money from fees in the office, Hartman said.

The results of an internal audit were referred to Freeman, who has asked the SBI to investigate.

While such investigations aren’t usually public, Freeman said officials want to be especially transparent in this case because the irregularities occurred in a government office.

“We feel the public has a right to know and to understand what’s happening through the course of the investigation,” Freeman said.

Register of Deeds Laura M. Riddick had earlier announced that she would be retiring April 1 for health reasons, Hartman said. Her resignation is unrelated to the investigation, he said.

“Due to a recently diagnosed heart condition that has required surgery, and likely will involve more, I am retiring April 1,” Riddick said in a Friday statement. “I have been honored to serve the people of Wake County for the past two decades. I wish the best for my successor, the Registry staff, and our customers.”

But Freeman refused to rule anyone out as a suspect, saying it’s far too early to know who the investigation will focus on.

“We are not able to include or preclude anyone who may have been in a position to have access to the monies as they were collected, processed and then deposited with the county,” she said. “There is not a specific target of the investigation.”

The Register of Deeds oversees an office that performs a number of functions, including recording legal documents and maps, issuing marriage licenses and issuing birth and death certificates.

The county’s internal audit team has also helped the office improve its internal controls, Hartman said.

Acting Register of Deeds Luther Snyder will run the office until the Executive Committee of the Wake County Republican Party names a new Register of Deeds. State law gives the county GOP 30 days to name a successor.