JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch through 10 p.m. this evening for an area along the North Carolina – Virginia border.

North Carolina counties affected include Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax and Northampton.

Also affected are Bertie, Camdem, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties in North Carolina.

The watch also covers a numbers of counties in Virginia, including Mecklenburg County.