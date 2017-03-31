UNC fans from across country head to Phoenix for Final Four



PHOENIX, Ariz. (WNCN) — Tar Heel fans from all around the country are arriving in Phoenix, Arizona, to cheer on UNC as they face Oregon in their Final Four matchup on Saturday.

Many fans say they came a few days ahead of Saturday’s game in order to take advantage of the warm weather and enjoy all the festivities.





“We love to come out to the warm weather for spring break and this is a great chance to come see the Tar Heels play and take part in everything going on,” said Erica Holloway from Colorado.

This is Trey Holloway’s first Final Four, and he and his mom decided last-minute to fly out to Phoenix after finding a good deal online.

“I’m not too nervous about the Oregon game, because North Carolina works the ball well, and they’ve got a good overall team,” said Holloway.

While some fans are Final Four rookies, this year will be Phil Stewart’s 28th time going to the Final Four. Stewart, who flew to Phoenix from Pennsylvania, grew up watching the Tar Heels and has witnessed the past two times UNC won the National Championship.

“We were in St. Louis when they won the National Championship in 2009, and my son and I got to go see them when they won it in New Orleans,” said Stewart. “I’ve had some good experiences and it’s always great to be a part of it.”

Fans that went to Houston last year and watched UNC lose in the title game say they’re hoping for redemption this year.

“It was heartbreaking watching them lose the way they did last year,” said Renee Polk from California. “I’m hoping the results will be different and they can come out on top.”