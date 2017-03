GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — North Carolina guard Joel Berry II says his injured ankles are at about 85 percent heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon.

Berry hurt his left ankle in last weekend’s win over Kentucky, adding it to a previous injury to his right ankle.

Berry said he participated fully in North Carolina’s closed practice earlier Friday and said everything felt good.

He says the key will be to getting involved in the game so he doesn’t think about it too much.