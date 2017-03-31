Woman committed sex crimes against teen she met at church, deputies say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina woman is accused of sex crimes with a teen she met while serving as a church volunteer.

Olivia Leigh Weatherly, 33, of Taylors, is charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An arrest warrant states Weatherly was 32 years old and the victim 14 when the crimes occurred.

An investigation was launched after Greenville County deputies received a report in late December.

“During the course of that investigation, Deputies learned that Weatherly met the victim at Pebble Creek Baptist Church, where she was volunteering, at the time. Investigators discovered that Weatherly, unlawfully committed multiple sexual acts with the minor on at least one occasion, over the course of the past year,” according to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Weatherly has been released on a $40,000 bond.