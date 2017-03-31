Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Durham

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning, Durham police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police received a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle just before 6:40 a.m. The woman was hit and killed on Bay Point Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, police said.

Police did not indicate to CBS North Carolina that the incident was a hit-and-run, but did not say that the vehicle was still at the scene.

Authorities are still on scene and an investigation is underway.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s