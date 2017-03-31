Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning, Durham police said.

Police received a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle just before 6:40 a.m. The woman was hit and killed on Bay Point Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, police said.

Police did not indicate to CBS North Carolina that the incident was a hit-and-run, but did not say that the vehicle was still at the scene.

Authorities are still on scene and an investigation is underway.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.