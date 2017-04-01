4 women sought after thefts at NC store, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects believed to be involved in a larceny.

According to officials, the incident happened on March 5 at the Phoenix Mart located on Oleander Drive.

The four suspects allegedly took an employee’s wallet and blunt wrappers from the store.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.