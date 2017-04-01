Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 to clinch spot in title game

By and Published: Updated:
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) blocks a shot by South Carolina's Chris Silva (30) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (WNCN/AP) —  Gonzaga held off a South Carolina rally to win 77-73 in the first of two Final Four games on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs, who have lost once in 38 games this season, play the winner of the Oregon-North Carolina game for the national championship Monday night.

Watch the UNC-Oregon game starting at 8:49 p.m. on CBS North Carolina

Gonzaga, which reaches the final game for the first time in school history, was up by as many as 14 points in the second half.

But, South Carolina displayed more of its patented second-half magic in the NCAA tournament.

Down by 14, the Gamecocks came roaring back to take the lead with 7:06 remaining.

Their run reached 16-0 at that point before Gonzaga ended its scoreless drought.

The Gamecocks scored on six straight possessions.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Meanwhile, Gonzaga, so smooth on offense most of the game, went over three minutes without a score.

However, Gonzaga then went on a 7-0 run to come back and hold off the Gamecocks.

Before the Final Four game, South Carolina trailed at half three times in the tournament, and the Gamecocks have outscored the opposition in the second half by 54 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s