Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 to clinch spot in title game

PHOENIX (WNCN/AP) — Gonzaga held off a South Carolina rally to win 77-73 in the first of two Final Four games on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs, who have lost once in 38 games this season, play the winner of the Oregon-North Carolina game for the national championship Monday night.

Gonzaga, which reaches the final game for the first time in school history, was up by as many as 14 points in the second half.

But, South Carolina displayed more of its patented second-half magic in the NCAA tournament.

Down by 14, the Gamecocks came roaring back to take the lead with 7:06 remaining.

Their run reached 16-0 at that point before Gonzaga ended its scoreless drought.

The Gamecocks scored on six straight possessions.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga, so smooth on offense most of the game, went over three minutes without a score.

However, Gonzaga then went on a 7-0 run to come back and hold off the Gamecocks.

Before the Final Four game, South Carolina trailed at half three times in the tournament, and the Gamecocks have outscored the opposition in the second half by 54 points.