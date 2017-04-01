Man in clown mask armed with rifle robs NC gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro Police said a man wearing a light-blue clown mask robbed a gas station Saturday morning.

According to police, the man went to the Kangaroo on the 3000 block of Pleasant Garden Road and walked in with a rifle. He then took cash and ran away.

The man was described as wearing the mask, a black trench coat and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

