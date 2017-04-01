NC dentist helps hundreds with free fillings, cleanings

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WFMY) – A free dental clinic in Mt. Airy has helped hundreds smile a little brighter on Saturday.

Over 500 people in Mount Airy lined up for the third “Dentistry from the Heart” event.

Though the event ran from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., a constant line was outside John L. Gravitte’s dentist office as early as 10 p.m. the night before.

Dentists from across the state traveled to Mount Airy to help with free fillings, cleanings, extractions and oral cancer screenings.

Executive Assistant Abigail Chapman, explained what this event means to the office:

“These free services are such a blessing to so many. Many of us, myself included, have taken for granted our dental health, simply because we’ve always had access to dental care. To see some of these individuals come through needing extensive care, and then seeing how truly thankful they are after the fact is one of the most humbling and special experiences you will ever have!”

Chapman also said that while it is mostly locals who come to the event, they have had patients travel as far as Georgia to get free dental care. Some also waiting in line for over 12 hours just to see a dentist.

