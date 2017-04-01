NC pair held missing juvenile for human trafficking, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say two North Carolina men have been arrested and charged with human trafficking involving a missing juvenile.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby says the suspects are Willie Columbus Lacy, 26, and David Davell Ward, 24, both of Greensboro N.C.

Police say that officers began an investigation Thursday after learning that a missing juvenile was possibly in the Myrtle Beach area.

Through the investigation, officers learned that an ad existed on Backpage about the juvenile.

Officers continued their investigation and gathered evidence that led the officers to determine that the juvenile victim was being coerced to engage in sexual acts.

Ward and Lacy were arrested around 3 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Lacy is charged with trafficking/trafficking in persons, recruiting, enticing, according to Myrtle Beach police. Ward is charged with sex/ prostitution – 1st offense, and minor/contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Myrtle Beach police website says

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.

The victim’s name is not being released because they are a juvenile.