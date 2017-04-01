NC teen dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer, officials say

A Facebook photo of Kayla Swindle

 

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A portion of N.C. Highway 258 was closed for more than four hours Saturday evening after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a car crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Kayla Swindle was traveling south on N.C. Highway 258/Richlands Highway near Diane Drive in a 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

Just before 3:30 p.m., troopers said she crossed the center lane and hit a tractor-trailer head-on as it was traveling northbound.

Swindle, of Richlands, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Troopers said they do not believe speed or alcohol was a factor.

They are investigating the cause of the crash. No charges are expected.

Highway 258 opened just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

