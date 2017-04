CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) – Chapel Hill Police are investigating a shooting at the Wallace Parking Deck that occurred early Friday morning.

Police say a person was shot in the left hand and left thigh around 2:30 a.m. at the parking deck located at 150 East Rosemary Street.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals and is in stable condition.

Police have not released any further details.

The shooting remains under investigation.