Prayer, balloon release held for slain Hoke County girls

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens gathered Saturday for a prayer and balloon release for two Hoke County girls who deputies say were killed by their father just over a week ago.

Two-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman, who were reported missing in Fayetteville March 24, were found dead in Hoke County early last Saturday morning.

Tillman Freeman, 30, stabbed his two young daughters to death after he argued with his wife about cheating allegations, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

“He drove it about 200 yards into the wood line, where he repeatedly stabbed those two little girls to death,” the sheriff said.

Officials have said Freeman left their bodies inside his car in a wooded area in Hoke County.

On Saturday, four pastors spoke to the crowd at the Old Armory Ball Park field/stage in Raeford.

Chanice Freeman, the mother of Serenity and Genesis, later went down into the crowd, which then surrounded her in a “Circle Prayer of Love.”

“Everybody wanted to do whatever they can — we know it’s not going to bring the kids back — but I think giving everybody the opportunity who wants to be a part of this, to come out and pray and say hello to her (the mother), I think it’s going to help the healing process,” Sheriff Peterkin said.