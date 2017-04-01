SC fans dejected after loss, but happy Gamecocks went to Final Four

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Gamecocks fought a good fight, but lost the battle to Gonzaga, but South Carolina fans in Raleigh say they’re still proud of their team.

“Never in a million years would we have thought this team that we have, which has been a good team would get to where they are,” said South Carolina fan, Jeff Kimbro. “It’s mind blowing. We’ve always been more of a football school and to see our basketball team do what they’ve done is magical.”

It’s been 44 years since the Gamecocks have won a game in the tournament and 13 since they’ve been in one. Some fans

Some fans say, they’re surprised the Gamecocks made it this far.

“I was shocked,” said USC alumni Lindsey Walters. “I hate to say that because I’m a huge fan, but when they beat Duke and I guess it was Baylor it was pretty great, so I’m very excited.”

“I graduated in 2014,” said USC alumni, JP Rafferty. “Pat graduated in 2012 and where they’ve come in the last few years has been amazing. We couldn’t be more happy for the guys.”

March madness turned into March sadness. The Gamecocks lost the game against Gonzaga by four points.

“It’s still sad,” said Rafferty. “At the end of the day we had a lot of hope, but we fought hard. We did what we could do, but next year we’ll come back and we’ll be good.”

“It just hurts to make it that far and lose before you win the championship,” said Gamecocks fan, Chipper Roots. “I wish we could’ve made it a little bit further. It may not happen again and it just hurts.”