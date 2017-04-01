Search underway in Clayton for missing Neuse River kayaker

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was kayaking in the Neuse River Saturday night is missing after the watercraft flipped, Clayton officials said.

Late Saturday night, crews were searching for the man who was reported missing around 9 p.m., according to Stacy Beard, a spokeswoman with Clayton.

The search was happening along the river at Covered Bridge Road, Beard said.

Four adults, a child and two dogs were in the kayak when it flipped, however they were able to get to safety, officials said.

The missing man’s vehicle is still at Castleberry Road, Beard said.

The kayakers entered the river in Wake County at Millbury Road, she said.