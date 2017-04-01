Tornado destroys church in Virginia



CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service confirmed that is was a tornado that destroyed part of a Chesapeake church, early Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to an alarm at Real Life Christian Church, off Centerville Turnpike, at 6:38 p.m. When crews got to the scene, they found the church had partially collapsed. Images show the roof torn off in some spots.

“I think the wind got up under it,” said James Green, a longtime church member. “I think it’s totaled … the raise has gotten on it.”

10 On Your Side spoke with church officials, who said everyone was accounted for and no one was hurt.

The church posted on Facebook asking for prayers and telling people to stay away from the area.

“I want to say I’m devastated, but it gave me a headache right away,” said Green. “God is going to take care of it, and we’re gonna be all right. Some good is going to come out of it. It’s just a tough blow right now.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is assisting Chesapeake fire crews with damage assessments.

Chesapeake residents can report storm damage to homes or businesses from Friday’s storms to 911. Be sure to have the address and a summary of the damages ready when you call.

Check out the church’s website here if you would like to donate to their relief effort.