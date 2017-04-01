UNC, Oregon battle for spot in NCAA title game

PHOENIX (WNCN/AP) – North Carolina appeared to lose its shooting touch somewhere between home and Arizona. But the Tar Heels ended the half on a 17-6 run.

They lead the Ducks 39-36 at the half.

The start of the Tar Heels-Ducks national semifinal game was marred by offensive struggles by both teams.

North Carolina made only 5 of its first 20 shots and Oregon committed eight turnovers in the game’s first 11 minutes.

Theo Pinson briefly went out of the game, adding to North Carolina’s offensive woes.

If the Tar Heels pull out the win, they will face Gonzaga Monday night.

The Bulldogs topped South Carolina 77-73 earlier in the night.

Joel Berry started for the Heels after nursing an injured ankle most of the week.

The Tar Heel student section is rocking here in Phoenix! #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/x5QWF1xtj3 — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) April 2, 2017

North Carolina has won five national titles, most recently in 2009. Oregon’s only championship was in 1939.