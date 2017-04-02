Girl missing after 2 found dead in NC home

The scene along the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in Charlotte. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Charlotte said a girl is missing after two people were found dead in a homicide Sunday morning.

WBTV reported that a man and woman died in a shooting at a home in east Charlotte.

Police reported the incident at 11:49 a.m. in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police added that someone tried to start a fire at the crime scene, but it did not spread, WBTV reported.

The missing girl is 10-years-old, according to the TV station.

Police said that the Sunday homicides bring the city’s total to 25 so far this year.

No other information, including a description of the girl, was released by police.

