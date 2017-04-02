2 Wake County students charged after rape reported at school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County students were arrested Saturday in connection with a rape reported at Athens Drive High School on Friday, Raleigh police say.

Police took Taquan Shmar Jeffries, 16, and Ajeema Caribe Bullock, 18, into custody on Saturday.

Jeffries, a freshman at the school, faces second-degree forcible rape and first-degree sex offense charges connected to Friday’s reported incident, according to police and school officials.

Bullock, a senior, faces aid and abetting first-degree sex offense and common law obstruction of justice charges, officials said.

The two students are in the Wake County Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon.

Jeffries is held on a $1.5 million bond while Bullock has a bond set at $750,000.

Both are scheduled to have their first court appearance at 2 p.m. Monday.

This is the second sex assault reported at Athens Drive High School this school year.

A 16-year-old Wake County student was charged in late January with multiple sex offenses in relation to an incident that occurred at Athens Drive High School in mid-December, officials say.