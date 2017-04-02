40+ residents displaced after man sets Raleigh apartment fire, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people are displaced following a two-alarm fire that broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex last Thursday.

Police arrested Anthony Antoine Ridley, 24, of Raleigh on first-degree arson charges in connection with that fire at the Pines of Ashton apartments, officials said.

Dashonda Hinton lives in the complex and was there when it happened.

She says her cousins lived in the apartment below the one where the fire started and are now staying with family across town until they’re able to move back in.

“I had family members that stayed in that apartment too,” said Hinton. “I really didn’t know nothing about it until my cousins and them ran out the building and then when I got all the way over there. I seen smoke coming out the buildings.”

Fire officials said 41 people had been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting at least 29 people who have been displaced by the fire.