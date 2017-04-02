Child in critical condition after Fuquay-Varina car accident

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. (WNCN) – A three-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday night after being hit by a car in front of a Ruby Tuesday restaurant, according to Fuquay-Varina police.

Police said the boy was with his family at the restaurant on N Main Street just before 10 pm when he ran across the parking lot into the road where a car hit him.

The family tried to stop the boy, officials say.

The man who drove the car that hit the boy waved down an officer who was nearby, police said.

CPR was performed on scene by emergency responders.

Police said the child was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh and was listed in critical condition late Sunday night.

The driver was not injured.

The investigation is on-going.