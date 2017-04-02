Man killed in Wilson shooting

WILSON, NC (WNCN) – Police say 31 year-old Harry Evangelist Beecher was killed in a shooting in Wilson just after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Street where they located Beecher lying in the roadway, unresponsive and suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to officials.

Police say officers began resuscitation efforts on Beecher until Fire/Rescue and EMS workers arrived but were unsuccessful.

This fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.