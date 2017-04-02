The Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon brings thousands to downtown Raleigh

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon in Raleigh Sunday morning, a grueling 26.2 mile race that took thousands of runners across downtown Raleigh.

For the 4th straight year runners started the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon downtown on Fayetteville Street and ended at the finish line on McDowell Street. Almost 8,000 people participated in this weekend’s marathon, 5k and half marathon races.

Finishing first in the half marathon race in the men’s division was Edwin Kibowen from Kenya. He came to the United States two weeks ago.

“I’ve never been to the United States before. This is the first time I am racing here. I found it fun,” Kilbowen said.

On the women’s side, 24 year-old Nicole Esplin from Greensboro took home the honors.

“When I saw myself at the first mile I was the first girl I said ok I feel comfortable. This was the pace I wanted to run and keep going,” Esplin said. “It was a little nerve-racking because I kind of figured someone would have come up eventually but it was really good.”

Durham native Paul Bloom didn’t win any awards today but he ran today’s half marathon celebrating his 70th birthday. Bloom says he runs close to 8 half marathon’s a year.

“It was a very hard race. Extremely hilly, but I have run it before last year so I knew what was coming I had more endurance then I thought it would given that I just ran a half marathon two weeks ago. I am really happy with the result,” Bloom said.

The ALS Association North Carolina chapter was the featured charity partner in today’s race.