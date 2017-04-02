UNC fans celebrate return to NCAA title game along Franklin Street

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina fans celebrated Saturday night after the team defeated Oregon, which puts the Tar Heels in the NCAA Championship game for the second year in a row.

“I was really hoping for a Carolina-Carolina final, but Gonzaga is a good opponent. Oh, knock on wood,” said UNC freshman Nick Scott-Hearn while the game against Oregon was still in doubt.

But some fans were not ready to talk about even the possibility of Monday’s championship game.

“Yeah, no, you have to knock on wood for anything about Carolina winning, you should be knocking on wood,” said Jane Tullis, also a freshman.

On Franklin Street and up at Top Of The Hill Restaurant, the area was packed.

Just minutes after the win, the intersection at Top of the Hill was filled and a bonfire was lit.

“Hey, it’s alive, man. Everybody’s real energy, energetic,” said Michael Cales.

The Tar Heels played in Phoenix and fans could watch on TV anywhere. About 3,000 watched the game on big screens in the Dean Smith Center.

But many – including a father and son from New Jersey and Chicago — made a special effort to watch in Chapel Hill.

Jim Spanos came from Jersey and his 2014 UNC graduate son David traveled to Chapel Hill from Chicago.

“Oh, just to experience the atmosphere of the Tar Heels in the Final Four,” Jim Spanos said.

“It’s the epicenter of Carolina basketball,” son David Spanos said.