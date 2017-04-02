Young woman dies a day after shooting outside NC mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The victim in a shooting in the Independence Mall parking lot Saturday has died, Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay confirmed.

The woman was shot outside of the Ruby Tuesday at the Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to New Hanover County dispatch it happened at 1:22 p.m.

Cathryn Lindsay, a WPD spokesperson, said the 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

One witness said the scene was surprisingly calm.

“It was kind of just really still with groups of people,” said Julie Blackburn. “There was no hub-ub really or anything. It was just kind of people running out of the mall watching. And we realized as we approached, I turned to my son and said I think we are in the crime scene.”

Blackburn also said she felt compelled to pray over the woman as paramedics arrived.

“I don’t know the feeling is a little bit of adrenaline,” said Blackburn. “I kind of want to help, and they were moving everybody away, and I knew based on what it wasn’t going to be CPR or there wasn’t anything to be done really by anybody. So I just thought I would pray for her and the people who had seen this because that was pretty horrific for them and to pray for her family.”

Lindsay said there is no suspect information available at this time.